Jordan Walker News: Collects three RBI on Tuesday

Walker went 2-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored during the Cardinals' 11-7 win over the Pirates on Tuesday.

Walker gave the Cardinals a 3-0 lead with an RBI single in the third, and he drove in two more runs on a sacrifice fly and another RBI single in the fifth and seventh innings, respectively. It was Walker's fourth multi-RBI game of the season and his most in a game since April 4 against the Tigers (five). He is slashing .283/.358/.547 with five steals (on six attempts), eight home runs and 19 RBI over 120 plate appearances this season. He sits in the top-10 in the National League in home runs, slugging percentage and OPS.