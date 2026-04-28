Jordan Walker headshot

Jordan Walker News: Collects three RBI on Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2026 at 8:09pm

Walker went 2-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored during the Cardinals' 11-7 win over the Pirates on Tuesday.

Walker gave the Cardinals a 3-0 lead with an RBI single in the third, and he drove in two more runs on a sacrifice fly and another RBI single in the fifth and seventh innings, respectively. It was Walker's fourth multi-RBI game of the season and his most in a game since April 4 against the Tigers (five). He is slashing .283/.358/.547 with five steals (on six attempts), eight home runs and 19 RBI over 120 plate appearances this season. He sits in the top-10 in the National League in home runs, slugging percentage and OPS.

Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Walker See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Walker See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
MLB Home Run Efficiency Index: Best Buy-Low and Sell-High Power Hitters
MLB
MLB Home Run Efficiency Index: Best Buy-Low and Sell-High Power Hitters
Author Image
Christopher Boan
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 18
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 18
Author Image
Dan Marcus
10 days ago
MLB Barometer: Barrel Rate Risers and Fallers
MLB
MLB Barometer: Barrel Rate Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Dan Marcus
13 days ago