Jordan Walker News: Could steal more bases in 2026

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol believes Walker could steal more bases in 2026, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder is surprisingly fleet of foot, ranking in the 84th percentile in sprint speed last season. Walker stole a career-high 10 bases in 13 attempts in 2025, and Marmol thinks there could be more in the tank for the 23-year-old if the team is able to "coach him up in a way that he feels comfortable taking more risks." Of course, Walker will need to get on base more to have an opportunity to pilfer more bags, and the former top prospect has been trying to implement swing changes he worked on this offseason at Driveline Baseball. Marmol has been encouraged by what he's seen from Walker early on in camp, noting that, "he knows what's at stake, and man, he's working really hard at it."