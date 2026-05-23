Jordan Walker News: Drives in seven in twin bill
Walker went 4-for-9 with two home runs, a double, a walk, seven RBI and three total runs across both games of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds.
Walker homered in each game, with the long balls accounting for five of his seven RBI on the day. It continued a ridiculous month of May for the 23-year-old, who's hitting .329 with 13 extra-base hits and 19 RBI through 20 games this month. For the year, he ranks third in the majors with a .966 OPS to go along with 15 home runs, 42 RBI, 37 runs scored and seven steals across 215 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Walker See More
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)Yesterday
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 203 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 8 FAAB Results4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Walker See More