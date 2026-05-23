Jordan Walker News: Drives in seven in twin bill

Walker went 4-for-9 with two home runs, a double, a walk, seven RBI and three total runs across both games of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds.

Walker homered in each game, with the long balls accounting for five of his seven RBI on the day. It continued a ridiculous month of May for the 23-year-old, who's hitting .329 with 13 extra-base hits and 19 RBI through 20 games this month. For the year, he ranks third in the majors with a .966 OPS to go along with 15 home runs, 42 RBI, 37 runs scored and seven steals across 215 plate appearances.