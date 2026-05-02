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Jordan Walker News: Four more hits Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Walker went 4-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's win over the Dodgers.

This was Walker's fourth straight game with a hit and seventh consecutive contest reaching base, as the outfielder continues to enjoy a breakout start to the 2026 campaign. Over that seven-game stretch, Walker has three multi-hit performances while slashing .407/.469/.593 with a 1.061 OPS, a homer, nine RBI, five runs scored and two stolen bases. He's been the driving force on offense for the Cardinals all season and is on pace to deliver career-best numbers across all categories.

Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals
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