Jordan Walker headshot

Jordan Walker News: Grabbing day off Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Walker is absent from the lineup for Wednesday game in Miami.

He'll receive a day off after seeing his 15-game hitting streak come to an end in Tuesday's win over the Marlins. Nathan Church will play right field and bat sixth for the Cardinals in Walker's stead.

Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals
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