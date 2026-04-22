Jordan Walker News: Grabbing day off Wednesday
Walker is absent from the lineup for Wednesday game in Miami.
He'll receive a day off after seeing his 15-game hitting streak come to an end in Tuesday's win over the Marlins. Nathan Church will play right field and bat sixth for the Cardinals in Walker's stead.
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