Jordan Walker headshot

Jordan Walker News: Homers again Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Walker went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and an additional RBI in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Athletics.

Walker came through in multiple key spots Thursday, first tying the game in the sixth inning with a solo homer off Jacob Lopez before delivering the eventual game-winning RBI on a double down the right-field line in the ninth. The young outfielder has stayed hot throughout May, batting .318 with nine RBI since the start of the month. Walker is now slashing .294/.370/.575 with 12 home runs, nine doubles, 32 RBI, 33 runs scored and seven stolen bases across 181 plate appearances as he continues to put together a true breakout season.

Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Walker See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Walker See More
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
Author Image
Dan Marcus
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 5
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 5
Author Image
Dan Marcus
10 days ago