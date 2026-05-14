Jordan Walker News: Homers again Thursday
Walker went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and an additional RBI in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Athletics.
Walker came through in multiple key spots Thursday, first tying the game in the sixth inning with a solo homer off Jacob Lopez before delivering the eventual game-winning RBI on a double down the right-field line in the ninth. The young outfielder has stayed hot throughout May, batting .318 with nine RBI since the start of the month. Walker is now slashing .294/.370/.575 with 12 home runs, nine doubles, 32 RBI, 33 runs scored and seven stolen bases across 181 plate appearances as he continues to put together a true breakout season.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Walker See More