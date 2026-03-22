Jordan Walker headshot

Jordan Walker News: Homers in final spring game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Walker went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's Grapefruit league finale against the Astros.

Walker's first and only home run this spring went 413 feet and was measured at 111.3 mph off the bat. He also contributed a single that exited his bat at 106.5 mph. While he finished spring training on a high note, it's been a disappointing camp for Walker on the whole, as he hit only .205 with a 3:16 BB:K over 47 plate appearances. The 23-year-old will open 2026 as the Cardinals' everyday right fielder and should be offered some leash during the club's rebuilding season.

Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Walker See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Walker See More
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
17 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
24 days ago