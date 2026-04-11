Jordan Walker News: Homers in loss

Walker went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 7-1 loss to the Red Sox.

Walker accounted for the Cardinals' lone run, launching a 429-foot blast in the eighth inning. He's in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak that includes five home runs and three multi-hit efforts. While it's a small sample, the 23-year-old appears to finally be delivering on his immense upside, slashing .314/.386/.706 with six homers, 13 RBI, 12 runs scored and a stolen base across 57 plate appearances this season.