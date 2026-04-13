Jordan Walker News: Homers yet again Monday
Walker went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run in Monday's loss to the Guardians.
Walker's blast was a shot to left-center field in the sixth inning. The blossoming outfielder has gone deep in three straight games and in seven of his past nine contests. He's batting a sizzling .405 over that latter span with seven homers, 12 RBI, eight runs and a stolen base. Walker certain seems to be in the midst of a breakout campaign, as he currently leads MLB with eight homers and ranks seventh with 15 RBI.
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