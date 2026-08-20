Jordan Walker News: Keeps mashing Thursday

Walker went 1-for-4 with a home run, four RBI, a walk and an additional run scored in Thursday's 10-9 win over the Reds.

Walker continued to roll Thursday, rapping his seventh extra-base hit in his last six outings. The All-Star outfielder has scored seven runs and racked up 10 RBI during that span as well. Walker remains a five-category fantasy producer, slashing .288/.348/.506 with 26 homers, 94 RBI, 17 stolen bases and 79 runs scored over 535 plate appearances amidst a breakout campaign.