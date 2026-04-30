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Jordan Walker News: Keeps rolling Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2026 at 2:33pm

Walker went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Thursday's 10-5 win over the Pirates.

That's now seven RBI in Walker's past three outings, which comes on the heels of his eight-game stretch with no RBI. The 23-year-old former top prospect is finally realizing his potential as a five-category fantasy producer during his fourth year in the major leagues. Through 116 at-bats, Walker is hitting .284 with nine homers, four doubles, 23 RBI and five stolen bases.

Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals
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