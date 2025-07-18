Jordan Walker News: Officially cleared for return

Walker (abdomen) has been activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Friday's game against Arizona.

Walker will rejoin the active roster coming out of the All-Star break after spending nearly a month on the injured list with an abdominal injury. The 23-year-old has struggled this season, owning a .562 OPS, a 33 percent K rate and a 0.85 ISO in 191 plate appearances. Thomas Saggese was optioned to Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move.