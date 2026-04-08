Jordan Walker News: Power surge continues
Walker went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Nationals.
The 23-year-old slugger took PJ Poulin deep for a solo shot in the seventh inning, kicking off a late Cardinals rally from a 5-2 deficit. It's the third homer in the last four games for Walker, a stretch in which he's racked up seven hits and eight RBI as he begins to convert his potential into real production. Through 11 contests to begin the season he's slashing .300/.364/.650 two doubles, four homers, nine runs, 11 RBI and a steal.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Walker See More
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest TrendsYesterday
-
Rounding Third
Week 2 FAAB Review2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Walker See More