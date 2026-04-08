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Jordan Walker News: Power surge continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Walker went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Nationals.

The 23-year-old slugger took PJ Poulin deep for a solo shot in the seventh inning, kicking off a late Cardinals rally from a 5-2 deficit. It's the third homer in the last four games for Walker, a stretch in which he's racked up seven hits and eight RBI as he begins to convert his potential into real production. Through 11 contests to begin the season he's slashing .300/.364/.650 two doubles, four homers, nine runs, 11 RBI and a steal.

Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals
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