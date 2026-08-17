Jordan Walker News: Racks up five hits during doubleheader
Walker went 5-for-9 with two doubles, two runs and a stolen base across both games of Monday's doubleheader split with the Reds.
Walker logged a pair of knocks in Game 1, then outdid himself with three hits in the nightcap. He's strung together three consecutive multi-hit performances, going 8-for-13 with four doubles and a homer during that stretch. Walker has been one of MLB's breakout stars this year, compiling a .289/.347/.500 slash line with 24 home runs, 88 RBI, 75 runs and 17 stolen bases through 122 games.
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