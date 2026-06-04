Jordan Walker News: Records three hits Wednesday

Walker went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Rangers.

Walker extended his home-run drought to nine games, a stretch in which he's hitting .229 with a .479 OPS, but this three-hit performance will certainly boost his confidence at the plate. Despite the slump, Walker remains one of the most dangerous hitters in the Cardinals lineup. He's hitting .291 with a .355 on-base percentage and .892 OPS through 59 games.