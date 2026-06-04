Jordan Walker News: Records three hits Wednesday
Walker went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Rangers.
Walker extended his home-run drought to nine games, a stretch in which he's hitting .229 with a .479 OPS, but this three-hit performance will certainly boost his confidence at the plate. Despite the slump, Walker remains one of the most dangerous hitters in the Cardinals lineup. He's hitting .291 with a .355 on-base percentage and .892 OPS through 59 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Walker See More
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Wednesday (June 3, 2026)Yesterday
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash Entering June2 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Tuesday (June 2, 2026)2 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)3 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Walker See More