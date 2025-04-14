Jordan Walker News: Sends one out Sunday

Walker went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's win over the Phillies.

Walker connected on a two-run missile in the eighth that traveled 112 MPH off the bat to put the Cardinals ahead 7-0. It was his second home run and also his only other extra-base hit so far this season. The 24-year-old is slashing .275/.351/.392 with six RBI, 5 runs, two steals and a 5:16 BB:K in 57 plate appearances thus far. He's looked more comfortable at the dish and showed Sunday how hard he can hit the ball when making solid contact.