Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Walker headshot

Jordan Walker News: Sends one out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Walker went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's win over the Phillies.

Walker connected on a two-run missile in the eighth that traveled 112 MPH off the bat to put the Cardinals ahead 7-0. It was his second home run and also his only other extra-base hit so far this season. The 24-year-old is slashing .275/.351/.392 with six RBI, 5 runs, two steals and a 5:16 BB:K in 57 plate appearances thus far. He's looked more comfortable at the dish and showed Sunday how hard he can hit the ball when making solid contact.

Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now