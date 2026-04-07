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Jordan Walker News: Settling in as cleanup hitter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Walker will start in right field and bat cleanup in Tuesday's contest against the Nationals.

It's the third consecutive start in the cleanup spot for Walker, and all three of them have been versus right-handers. The last two of the games have come with former cleanup man Masyn Winn in the lineup, so it appears Walker is now Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol's go-to cleanup hitter. Walker slugged his third home run of the season in Monday's loss to the Nationals and is slashing .314/.385/.629 in his first 10 contests this season. He also ranks in the 99th percentile in hard-hit rate and 94th percentile in barrel rate.

Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals
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