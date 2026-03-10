Jordan Walker headshot

Jordan Walker News: Slow start to spring training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Walker is just 5-for-23 with zero extra-base hits and a 2:8 BB:K so far this spring.

Per Bernie Miklasz of STL Sports Central, Walker is sporting a 60 percent groundball rate, and 80 percent of his batted balls have either been grounders or infield popups. It's too soon to make sweeping judgments, but the changes Walker made with his swing at Driveline Baseball over the offseason have yet to take hold. The Cardinals are going to give the 23-year-old plenty of leash in right field this season as he looks to right the ship after slashing just .211/.270/.324 over the last two seasons.

Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals
