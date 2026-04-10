Jordan Walker News: Stays hot with two more hits
Walker went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Friday's 3-2 win over the Red Sox.
Walker continues to swing a hot bat, as he was the only Cardinals player to record multiple hits Friday. After striking out in his first at-bat, Walker singled in the third inning and singled and scored in the fifth. After an 0-for-13 slump earlier this month, Walker is 10-for-24 with four home runs, nine RBI, five runs scored, one stolen base and a 2:8 K:BB in his last 26 trips to the plate.
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