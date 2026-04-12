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Jordan Walker News: Swats league-leading seventh homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Walker went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Red Sox.

In his first at-bat of the afternoon, Walker took Brayan Bello deep to left field for his MLB-leading seventh home run of the season. The ball left the bat at 103.8 mph and traveled 432 feet. He later blistered a single to center field. Hitting the ball as hard as anyone through two-plus weeks of the season, Waker is now slashing .327/.393/.745 with the seven homers, 14 RBI, 13 runs scored, one stolen base and a 6:17 BB:K across 61 plate appearances.

Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals
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