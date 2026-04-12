Jordan Walker News: Swats league-leading seventh homer
Walker went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Red Sox.
In his first at-bat of the afternoon, Walker took Brayan Bello deep to left field for his MLB-leading seventh home run of the season. The ball left the bat at 103.8 mph and traveled 432 feet. He later blistered a single to center field. Hitting the ball as hard as anyone through two-plus weeks of the season, Waker is now slashing .327/.393/.745 with the seven homers, 14 RBI, 13 runs scored, one stolen base and a 6:17 BB:K across 61 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Walker See More
-
DraftKings MLB
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 11Yesterday
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 84 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends5 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Week 2 FAAB Review6 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Walker See More