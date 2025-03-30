Jordan Westburg Injury: Available only in emergency Sunday

Manager Brandon Hyde said after Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Blue Jays that Westburg was available for the contest only if an emergency situation had arisen, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The 26-year-old's absence from the lineup was presumed to be a rest day, but there was apparently an unspecified issue that prevented him from taking the field. Westburg is expected to be back in the lineup Monday against the Red Sox, per Weyrich, so the infielder doesn't appear to be tending to a serious concern.