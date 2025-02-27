Jordan Westburg Injury: Day-to-day with sore back

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Thursday that Westburg hasn't played since Saturday due to lower-back soreness, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

The Orioles expect Westburg to be ready to go in a few days, so fantasy managers shouldn't be too concerned about his recent absence from the spring lineup. Westburg put up a .792 OPS with 18 home runs and six stolen bases in 107 regular-season contests for Baltimore in 2024. He's expected to serve as the club's everyday third baseman in 2025.