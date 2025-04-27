Jordan Westburg Injury: Dealing with sore hamstring

Westburg is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Detroit due to hamstring soreness, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The injury cropped up during Saturday's doubleheader as Westburg went 4-for-9 with an RBI and a caught stealing. The 26-year-old is expected to be available off the bench, so the injury doesn't appear to be a serious concern. Ramon Urias is starting at the hot corner in Sunday's series finale versus the Tigers.