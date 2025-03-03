Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Westburg headshot

Jordan Westburg Injury: Expected back in games this week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Monday that Westburg (back) should be ready to return to Grapefruit League games by Wednesday or Thursday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Westburg will go through full baseball activities Monday, marking the first time he's done so since he went down with lower-back soreness following the Orioles' first game this spring. Barring any setbacks, Westburg is expected to be fine for Opening Day.

Jordan Westburg
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now