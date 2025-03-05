Jordan Westburg Injury: Expected back Thursday or Friday

Westburg (back) said Wednesday that he's feeling much better and expects to return to the Orioles' lineup Thursday or Friday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Westburg hasn't played since his team's Grapefruit League opener due to a back issue that he blames on a mattress he slept on being too soft. The infielder has time to get back up to speed ahead of Opening Day.