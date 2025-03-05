Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Westburg headshot

Jordan Westburg Injury: Expected back Thursday or Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Westburg (back) said Wednesday that he's feeling much better and expects to return to the Orioles' lineup Thursday or Friday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Westburg hasn't played since his team's Grapefruit League opener due to a back issue that he blames on a mattress he slept on being too soft. The infielder has time to get back up to speed ahead of Opening Day.

Jordan Westburg
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now