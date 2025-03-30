Jordan Westburg Injury: Had emergency availability Sunday

Manager Brandon Hyde said that Westburg was only available Sunday against the Blue Jays if an emergency situation were to arise for undisclosed reasons, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The 26-year-old's absence from the lineup was presumed to be a rest day, but there was apparently an unspecified issue that prevented him from taking the field. Westburg is expected to be back in the lineup Monday against the Red Sox, per Weyrich, so it at least doesn't appear to be a serious concern.