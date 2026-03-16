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Jordan Westburg Injury: Lacks return timetable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 11:22am

Westburg (elbow) said Monday that he remains without a timeline to increase his participation in baseball activities, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Westburg is trying to remain optimistic and continues to follow medical advice as he works his way back from a partially torn UCL in his right elbow. He opted against surgery and instead received a platelet-rich plasma injection, hoping that the shot coupled with rest would allow him to return to the field sooner. Westburg has been able to run, take part in fielding drills and swing with his bottom hand, but he has yet to do anything beyond that and has already been ruled out through the end of April. Coby Mayo, Blaze Alexander and Jeremiah Jackson will be the candidates to cover third base while Wetsburg is sidelined.

Jordan Westburg
Baltimore Orioles
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