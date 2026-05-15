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Jordan Westburg Injury: Needs season-ending elbow surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Westburg will undergo season-ending elbow surgery, Andy Kostka of TheBanner.com reports.

Westburg suffered a partially torn UCL in his right elbow during spring training and had been attempting to rehab the injury without surgery. He began a throwing program in April but was shut down earlier this month. The 27-year-old will now miss the entirety of the 2026 campaign, leaving Coby Mayo, Jeremiah Jackson, Blaze Alexander and Weston Wilson as candidates for playing time at third base for the Orioles the remainder of the season. Baltimore will hope to get Jackson Holliday (hand) back at some point in the relatively near future, and he's been getting reps at third base during his latest rehab assignment, perhaps signaling he'll be an option at the hot corner for the big-league club.

Jordan Westburg
Baltimore Orioles
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