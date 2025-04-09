Jordan Westburg Injury: Nursing upper-body injury

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said that Westburg is being held out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks due to an upper-body injury, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Hyde described Westburg's injury as a nagging issue that previously resulted in the infielder sitting out a March 30 loss in Toronto. However, Westburg returned to the lineup the next day and had started each of the Orioles' last eight games while going 5-for-30 at the plate. Hyde didn't seem too concerned about the issue preventing Westburg from playing in this weekend's three-game series versus the Blue Jays, so the expectation is that the 26-year-old infielder will be back in the lineup Friday following Thursday's team off day.