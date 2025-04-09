Fantasy Baseball
Jordan Westburg Injury: Nursing upper-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said that Westburg is being held out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks due to an upper-body injury, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Hyde described Westburg's injury as a nagging issue that previously resulted in the infielder sitting out a March 30 loss in Toronto. However, Westburg returned to the lineup the next day and had started each of the Orioles' last eight games while going 5-for-30 at the plate. Hyde didn't seem too concerned about the issue preventing Westburg from playing in this weekend's three-game series versus the Blue Jays, so the expectation is that the 26-year-old infielder will be back in the lineup Friday following Thursday's team off day.

