Jordan Westburg headshot

Jordan Westburg Injury: Remains out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Westburg (hamstring) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game versus the Yankees, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

It's the second straight start he's missed due to a sore hamstring. Westburg was reportedly available off the bench Sunday and should be again Monday, so a stint on the injured list looks unlikely at the moment. Ramos Urias is at third base and batting seventh in Monday's series opener.

Jordan Westburg
Baltimore Orioles
