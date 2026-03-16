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Jordan Westburg Injury: Remains without return timetable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Westburg (elbow) remains without a firm timetable for return, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Westburg is trying to remain optimistic and continues to follow medical advice as he works his way back from a partially torn UCL in his right elbow. Westburg opted against surgery and instead received a platelet-rich plasma injection, hoping that coupled with rest would allow him to return to the field sooner. Westburg has already been ruled out through the end of April. Coby Mayo, Blaze Alexander and Jeremiah Jackson will be the candidates to cover third base while Wetsburg is sidelined.

Jordan Westburg
Baltimore Orioles
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