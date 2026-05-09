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Jordan Westburg Injury: Scheduled for appointment Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Westburg will have a follow-up appointment for his right elbow sprain Monday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Westburg was progressing in his recovery from a partially torn UCL in his right elbow but was shut down from throwing earlier this week after reporting discomfort. Monday's appointment with medical staff should give the Orioles more clarity on Westburg's setback and a recovery timeline.

Jordan Westburg
Baltimore Orioles
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