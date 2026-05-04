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Jordan Westburg Injury: Shut down from throwing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Westburg has been shut down from throwing after feeling discomfort in his right elbow, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Westburg has been sidelined by a partial UCL tear in his right elbow since mid-February. He was steadily progressing through his recovery, including swinging a bat and a throwing program, but he has recently hit a setback and will be shut down until he's reevaluated by the Orioles' medical staff. Westburg is eligible to be activated from the 60-day injured list in late May, but he may need a longer stint on the IL depending on how his elbow responds over the coming days.

Jordan Westburg
Baltimore Orioles
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