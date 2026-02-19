Jordan Westburg headshot

Jordan Westburg Injury: Status remains unclear

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Orioles manager Craig Albernaz said Thursday that Westburg (oblique) is "physically unable to participate right now" and is being evaluated by the Orioles' medical team, as well people not associated with the club,Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Westburg entered camp with a right oblique strain, though Albernaz did not confirm Thursday that it's the oblique continuing to hold Westburg back or a different injury. When asked whether Westburg's injury is worse than initially feared, Albernaz said, "I just want to make sure that we're doing our due diligence and make sure Jordan is in the best chance to play this year." The Orioles could have more on Westburg's status soon after the infielder is evaluated.

Jordan Westburg
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Westburg See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Westburg See More
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
2 days ago
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
MLB
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
Author Image
Josh Markowitz
9 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
28 days ago
2026 NL Central Bold Predictions
MLB
2026 NL Central Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
36 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
43 days ago