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Jordan Westburg Injury: Undergoes TJ surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 15, 2026 at 2:17pm

Westburg (elbow) underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday, Andrew Golden of TheBanner.com reports.

Westburg's procedure will keep him out for the remainder of the 2026 campaign, but general manager Mike Elias said Friday that the 27-year-old infielder has a good chance to return to playing in the field full-time by early 2027. Until then, Coby Mayo will likely take over as Baltimore's primary third baseman, though Jeremiah Jackson, Blaze Alexander and Weston Wilson are also candidates to make an occasional start at the hot corner.

Jordan Westburg
Baltimore Orioles
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