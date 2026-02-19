Jordan Westburg headshot

Jordan Westburg Injury: Underwent imaging on elbow

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Westburg (oblique) recently underwent imaging on his elbow, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner reports.

Westburg came into camp with an oblique injury, but it seems his elbow is now the bigger concern. It's unclear what the results of the imaging showed, but Orioles manager Craig Albernaz said Thursday that Westburg was being evaluated by the team's medical staff and also people outside the organization. More clarity on the situation should come about after those evaluations.

Jordan Westburg
Baltimore Orioles
