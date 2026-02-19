Jordan Westburg Injury: Underwent imaging on elbow
Westburg (oblique) recently underwent imaging on his elbow, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner reports.
Westburg came into camp with an oblique injury, but it seems his elbow is now the bigger concern. It's unclear what the results of the imaging showed, but Orioles manager Craig Albernaz said Thursday that Westburg was being evaluated by the team's medical staff and also people outside the organization. More clarity on the situation should come about after those evaluations.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Westburg See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East2 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams9 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30028 days ago
-
Collette Calls
2026 NL Central Bold Predictions36 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions43 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Westburg See More