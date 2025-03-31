Jordan Westburg News: Back in lineup Monday

Westburg (undisclosed) will start at second base and bat leadoff in Monday's game against the Red Sox, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

After going 6-for-13 with three solo home runs and a walk through the Orioles' first three games, Westburg was surprisingly held out of the lineup for Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Blue Jays. Though the assumption heading into the day was that Westburg was getting a rest day, manager Brandon Hyde said after the game that the 26-year-old infielder was available for the contest only in an emergency due to an unspecified issue. Whatever the case, Westburg is back in action Monday, as anticipated, so fantasy managers can feel comfortable with locking him into their lineups.