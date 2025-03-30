Fantasy Baseball
Jordan Westburg News: Getting rest Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Westburg is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Westburg hasn't suffered any reported injuries through the Orioles' first three games of the season, so manager Brandon Hyde seems to be giving the 26-year-old infielder a planned maintenance day in the series finale in Toronto. Jackson Holliday will slide over from shortstop to fill in at second base in place of Westburg, who went 6-for-13 with three solo home runs, a walk and an additional run from Thursday through Saturday.

