Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Westburg headshot

Jordan Westburg News: Receiving afternoon off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Westburg is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

The Orioles are likely just giving Westburg some rest for the day game after a night game. Westburg previously sat out a March 30 loss to the Blue Jays due to an unspecified injury, but he proceeded to start in each of the last eight games, going 5-for-30 with three walks, three runs and an RBI. His absence from the lineup Wednesday will open up a spot in the infield for Ramon Urias, who will start at third base and bat eighth.

Jordan Westburg
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now