Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Westburg headshot

Jordan Westburg News: Returns to lineup Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Westburg (back) will start at second base and bat fifth in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

It's the first game action Westburg has seen since the Orioles' spring opener, as he has been dealing with lower-back soreness caused by a mattress he was sleeping on being too soft. Most of Westburg's playing time this season is expected to come at third base, but he's getting the start at second base in this one.

Jordan Westburg
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now