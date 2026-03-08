Jordan Wicks headshot

Jordan Wicks Injury: Headed for IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

The Cubs announced Sunday that Wicks has been diagnosed with radial nerve irritation in his left forearm and will begin the season on the injured list, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Expect Chicago to officially place the 26-year-old southpaw on the IL shortly before Opening Day, when the club sets its 26-man active roster. Wicks had yet to make any appearances during the Cactus League before the nerve issue was detected. Once he's cleared to resume activity, Wicks will need to complete a full throwing progression before beginning what will likely be an extended minor-league rehab assignment.

Jordan Wicks
Chicago Cubs
