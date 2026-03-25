Jordan Wicks Injury: Sidelined with elbow inflammation
The Cubs placed Wicks (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Left elbow inflammation will keep Wicks sidelined for at least the first couple weeks of the regular season. He has resumed throwing off the mound, but it's unclear when he'll be ready for game action.
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