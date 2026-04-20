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Jordan Wicks Injury: Starts up rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Wicks (elbow) struck out two batters and allowed one hit and one walk over three scoreless innings Saturday in a rehab start for Triple-A Iowa.

Heading into spring training, Wicks was expected to vie for a spot in the Cubs' Opening Day bullpen, but he was shut down early in camp with left elbow inflammation and was later placed on the injured list. Given that Wicks tossed 37 pitches in his first rehab appearance, the Cubs may now be looking to stretch him out for a starting role, after Chicago's rotation depth has already been tested early on this season. Matthew Boyd (biceps) appears likely to beat Wicks back from the IL to reclaim a rotation spot from either Javier Assad or Colin Rea, but the Cubs may still be compelled to give Wicks a look as a starter if he continues to thrive while on assignment in Iowa.

Jordan Wicks
Chicago Cubs
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