Jordan Wicks headshot

Jordan Wicks Injury: Tending to forearm issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 9:15am

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday that Wicks has been diagnosed with left forearm inflammation and will temporarily pause his throwing program, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

The injury explains why Wicks has yet to make his Cactus League debut, but the Counsell is optimistic that the southpaw will be down for "days, not weeks" after a recent MRI revealed no concerns with his UCL. Wicks reported to spring training with no assurances that his spot in the Cubs' Opening Day bullpen was secure, so he'll need to move past the injury quickly if he hopes to break camp with the big club. Wicks made eight relief appearances for the Cubs in 2025, posting a strong 13:1 K:BB in 14.1 innings but allowing 10 earned runs while yielding 24 hits.

Jordan Wicks
Chicago Cubs
