Jordan Wicks headshot

Jordan Wicks Injury: Will throw off mound next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Wicks (forearm) is slated to throw off a mound next week, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Wicks was diagnosed with radial nerve irritation in his left forearm over the weekend, but the inflammation in his pitching arm has since dissipated. Cubs manager Craig Counsell said previously that Wicks would likely begin the season on the injured list and that's presumably still the case, but it seems the lefty's absence won't be an extended one.

Jordan Wicks
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Wicks See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Wicks See More
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap
MLB
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap
Author Image
Jason Collette
28 days ago
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
159 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: National League Update
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: National League Update
Author Image
Erik Halterman
351 days ago
RotoWire Staff Picks: Pitcher Sleepers
MLB
RotoWire Staff Picks: Pitcher Sleepers
Rotowire Staff
357 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
359 days ago