Jordan Wicks Injury: Will throw off mound next week

Wicks (forearm) is slated to throw off a mound next week, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Wicks was diagnosed with radial nerve irritation in his left forearm over the weekend, but the inflammation in his pitching arm has since dissipated. Cubs manager Craig Counsell said previously that Wicks would likely begin the season on the injured list and that's presumably still the case, but it seems the lefty's absence won't be an extended one.