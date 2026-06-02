Jordan Wicks News: Dispatched to minors
The Cubs optioned Wicks to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday.
He has been rocked for 11 runs over 6.1 innings in his two starts for the Cubs this season. Wicks' demotion seems to clear the way for Edward Cabrera (finger) to rejoin the rotation this weekend against the Giants.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Wicks See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week2 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week10 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week23 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap112 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest243 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Wicks See More