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Jordan Wicks News: Dispatched to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

The Cubs optioned Wicks to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday.

He has been rocked for 11 runs over 6.1 innings in his two starts for the Cubs this season. Wicks' demotion seems to clear the way for Edward Cabrera (finger) to rejoin the rotation this weekend against the Giants.

Jordan Wicks
Chicago Cubs
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