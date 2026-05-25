Jordan Wicks headshot

Jordan Wicks News: Drawing start Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Wicks will be the Cubs' starting pitcher for Tuesday's game in Pittsburgh, Jared Wyllys of AllCHGO.com reports.

Wicks was recalled Sunday to take the roster spot vacated by the injured Edward Cabrera (finger) and will also slide into Cabrera's open rotation slot. The left-handed Wicks allowed a total of just one run over his last three starts at Triple-A Iowa, though that came with a 12:8 K:BB over 15 innings. Wicks is likely to get at least one additional start this weekend in St. Louis, though that could change if he fares poorly Tuesday.

Jordan Wicks
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Wicks See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Wicks See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
15 days ago
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap
MLB
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap
Author Image
Jason Collette
104 days ago
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
235 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: National League Update
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: National League Update
Author Image
Erik Halterman
March 24, 2025