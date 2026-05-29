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Jordan Wicks News: Handed another start Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Wicks is slated to start Sunday's game against the Cardinals in St. Louis, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Wicks will be making a second turn through the rotation, but he'll receive the start mainly due to the Cubs' dwindling pitching depth rather than merit. After being called up from Triple-A Iowa last weekend, Wicks made his 2026 debut for the Cubs on Tuesday, taking a loss in Pittsburgh after yielding eight earned runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out five over 4.1 innings. The 26-year-old lefty hadn't pitched especially well at Iowa prior to his promotion, logging a 4.44 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 20:12 K:BB in 26.1 innings across seven starts.

Jordan Wicks
Chicago Cubs
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