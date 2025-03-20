Jordan Wicks News: Optioned to minors
The Cubs optioned Wicks to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, Ryan Herrera of JustBaseball.com reports.
Wicks was included on the Cubs' roster for their two-game set in Tokyo versus the Dodgers earlier this week, but he didn't make the cut for their domestic opener. The left-hander will be part of the rotation at Iowa as he waits for another big-league opportunity. With Wicks being sent down, Colin Rea appears to be locked into the fifth spot in the Cubs' rotation.
