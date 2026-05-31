Jordan Wicks News: Pulled in third inning
Wicks (0-2) allowed three runs on four hits and struck out one without walking a batter over two-plus innings to take the loss versus the Cardinals on Sunday.
Wicks threw 32 of 49 pitches for strikes. All four hits were singles, but he was pulled after running into trouble the second time through the order. The southpaw has given up 11 runs over 6.1 innings while posting a 6:1 K:BB across his two starts in the majors this season. Wicks may not be needed for another start if Edward Cabrera (finger blister) is ready to return from the 15-day injured list when first eligible.
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